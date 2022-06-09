(Pocket-lint) - Google is rumoured to be working on a cheaper Chromecast video streaming dongle that maxes out at 1080p resolution. It's thought to be called the Chromecast HD with Google TV. Now, a new filing with the Federal Communications Commission in the US, as recently spotted by Droid-Life, indicates Google is about to launch the device.

The filing labels the device as "Google G454V" and doesn't include any revealing pictures. Instead, it describes the device as "wireless" with support for dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz 802.11ac Wi-Fi plus Bluetooth LE. It also includes a diagram of all the device's connections. It appears to directly connect to an LCD monitor with no intermediate cables, and it has a wireless remote controller and Bluetooth earphone. The only cable plugged into it is a USB power cable.

Add it all up, and it seems like a device you'd put behind a screen, which means it could be a new Chromecast, even the rumoured cheaper Chromecast.

Not every device that passes through the FCC launches, but manufacturers don’t submit filings for them until they're ready to release them. The rumoured budget-friendly Chromecast is expected to arrive this autumn.

Given the current Chromecast with Google TV offers 4K HDR for $50, one has to wonder how much a cheaper version might cost.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.