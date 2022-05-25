Profiles are finally coming to Google TV: Here's how to set them up

(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced that it's ready to start rolling out profiles on Google TV.

Profiles will allow different users to login with their Google account, get personalised recommendations and have Google tailor their recommendations to each individual.

That means that in a typical family home, for example, Dad won't get his recommendations skewed by shows that the kids watch.

When we reviewed the Chromecast with Google TV, this was one of out criticisms and a clear negative compared to the likes of Roku or Amazon's Fire TV devices.

But Google appears to be going further with these profiles, as they are linked to a Google account, rather than just being a sub division.

If you're setting up an adult profile, existing apps and logins will still be used, so you won't have to sign-in to Netflix with each profile you setup - although child profiles are handled slightly differently.

Beyond that, you'll find that most services then have their own profiles anyway, so you might find yourself opening your profile on Google TV and then having to again open your profile on Netflix or whatever service you are watching.

Google says the update is rolling out from 23 May 2022 and should arrive within the next couple of weeks.

Adding a profile to Google TV is easy, just follow the steps below.

From the Google TV homescreen, select the profile picture top right. Select your name +Add account. Sign into the Google account you want to add. Select the services you want in your profile.

That's it! You'll then be presented with a profile page when you start the device, so you can choose the correct profile when watching in a Google TV.

Writing by Chris Hall.