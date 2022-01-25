Chromecast with Google TV 2 could be a cheaper 1080p model

(Pocket-lint) - Yeserday, we reported on a potential new version of the Chromecast with Google TV after a device with the codename "Boreal" popped up in conversations online.

But, it was assumed at the time that Google's new model could be a replacement.

Now it is being claimed that Boreal could actually be an additional variant, one with 1080p rather than 4K video output. It will also be a cheaper alternative for those on a budget, to directly compete with the Amazon Fire TV Stick and/or Fire TV Stick Lite.

Protocol writes that it could even be called Chromecast HD with Google TV, rather than Google TV 2, and will be based on the Amlogic S805X2 CPU and Mali-G31 GPU to keep costs down. It cites a "source with close knowledge of the company's plans".

Of course, Google is not new to the streaming device game and has offered cheaper dongles in the past. Its first Chromecast was under £40 when it launched in 2013, and you can pick up a last-generation Chromecast for as little as £20 these days.

It certainly makes sense to get a cheaper model onto the market, not just to expand the Google TV userbase, but also encourage more to sign up to the company's cloud gaming service, Stadia.

Writing by Rik Henderson.