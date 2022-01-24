Chromecast with Google TV 2 in the pipeline

(Pocket-lint) - The last addition to Google's fairly sparse lineup of Chromecast options was the Chromecast with Google TV in late 2020, and at the time we were braced to not receive another new Chromecast option for quite some time.

Fast forward a year and a bit, and we weren't wrong - but there might be something on the horizon. 9to5Google has been hearing a lot about a project at Google codenamed "Boreal", and its sources have apparently confirmed that this is a new version of Chromecast with Google TV.

There aren't any details about what might change on the new version, although you can probably make a fairly safe assumption that it'll get a more powerful processor as a result of the time that's passed since the last device released.

A clear customer-facing upgrade would be hard to shoehorn in, though, since the current model offers 4K HDR and is therefore probably more than enough for most people's home viewing habits.

Still, one format that it doesn't support is AV1, which might be a big part of the next version of Android TV, so that's one possible addition according to Engadget. Whatever is included, the device is apparently slated to appear in 2022.

We'll have to wait to see if Google make any official noise about a follow-up in the near future.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.