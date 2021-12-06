Pluto TV comes to Google TV with more than 300 free live TV channels

(Pocket-lint) - Google TV is integrated with over 40 different streaming services, including some live TV services, which, as of today, now includes Pluto TV.

The "Live" tab on the Google TV home screen initially only supported Google’s own YouTube TV. If users had an active YouTube TV subscription, the Live tab would show all channels with direct links to streams. In early 2021, Google expanded the feature by offering integration with Sling TV and Philo. With Pluto TV joining the fray, you can now access more than 300 free live TV channels.

All you have to do is visit the Live tab to see what’s on now or check out the Free Live TV recommendations in the For You tab. This new integration with Pluto TV will be available on all Google TV devices in the US in "the coming weeks".

So, it'll likely arrive by January 2022.

The Pluto TV streaming service has been operating for many years now, specifically in the US where it has grown to include hundreds of channels of free live TV and on-demand content. It is completely free, gleaning content from partners and 'net sources. There are channels across many subjects, such as entertainment, movies, news, and sports.

To learn more about Pluto TV, including how it works, see Pocket-lint's guide.

As part of the Pluto TV announcement, Google also revealed Google TV users can enjoy six months of Peacock Premium, NBCU's streaming service, at no extra cost. When you activate a new Google TV (or other Android TV OS device) in the US, you'll get Peacock Premium for free.

Visit the For You or Apps tab to redeem the offer. After the promotion is over, it costs $4.99 a month, but you can cancel at any time.

