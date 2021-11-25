(Pocket-lint) - There are loads of deals available on streaming sticks in the Black Friday sales, but there's not been a lot of movement on the Chromecast with Google TV.
We've found a couple of small discounts on this Google streaming dongle - and these might be the best that you'll see in this round of sales.
There's a small discount on the Chromecast with Google TV, bringing smart streaming skills to your TV. Normally costing £59.99, you can get it for £42.99 at Argos.
The Chromecast with Google TV plugs straight into the back of your TV and will give you streaming services and recommendations. Normally $49.99, it's now $39.99 at Target.
The Chromecast with Google TV plugs straight into your TV and connects to your Wi-Fi network to bring smart skills to your TV. It offers all the major streaming services, as well as supporting those services from Google - with support for casting too.
Google TV aims to give you recommendations from your services and based around the programming that you watch - it's visually engaging and looks great, helping you pick up where you left off or dive right back into your viewing.
Not what you wanted?
If the deal on the Chromecast with Google TV isn't what you want, there are some excellent discounts on alternative products.
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a sound alternative and has a huge discount, while the Roku Streaming Stick+ is also worth considering - both have 50% off the price, meaning massive savings, so you can get them much cheaper than Chromecast with Google TV.
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K supports the latest services, as well as 4K HDR content, with Alexa built into the remote for searching. The big discount brings it down to $/£24.99.
Roku offers a great platform, with direct access to all the best streaming services. It also supports AirPlay 2. This big discount brings it down to $/£29.99.
More Black Friday deals
- Fire tablets: Save 50%
- Bose QuietComfort earbuds: Now $199, with a $80 off
- Blink outdoor camera: Save 44%, now $99.99
- Amazon Halo: 38% discount, now $49.99
- Echo Show: 47% off RRP
- Samsung Monitors: Get 46% off today
- Fitbit Luxe: Save 33%, now just $99.95
- LG C1 Series 4K OLED TVs: Save 28%
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen): 50% discount to $19.99
- Sony WH-1000XM4: Over $100 saving to $248
- Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off at $24.99
- Kindle: $40 saving to $49.99
- Ring video doorbells: Get 58% discount
- PlayStation Plus: 33% off to $39.99
- Echo (4th Gen): 40% off, now $59.99
- Blink Mini: Reduced by 43% to $19.99
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: 47% off, down to $79