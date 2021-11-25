Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Chromecast with Google TV gets a small discount - but Fire TV or Roku might be the better choice

(Pocket-lint) - There are loads of deals available on streaming sticks in the Black Friday sales, but there's not been a lot of movement on the Chromecast with Google TV. 

We've found a couple of small discounts on this Google streaming dongle - and these might be the best that you'll see in this round of sales.

Chromecast with Google TV - now £42.99

There's a small discount on the Chromecast with Google TV, bringing smart streaming skills to your TV. Normally costing £59.99, you can get it for £42.99 at Argos.

Chromecast with Google TV - now $39.99

The Chromecast with Google TV plugs straight into the back of your TV and will give you streaming services and recommendations. Normally $49.99, it's now $39.99 at Target.

The Chromecast with Google TV plugs straight into your TV and connects to your Wi-Fi network to bring smart skills to your TV. It offers all the major streaming services, as well as supporting those services from Google - with support for casting too. 

Google TV aims to give you recommendations from your services and based around the programming that you watch - it's visually engaging and looks great, helping you pick up where you left off or dive right back into your viewing.

Not what you wanted?

If the deal on the Chromecast with Google TV isn't what you want, there are some excellent discounts on alternative products. 

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a sound alternative and has a huge discount, while the Roku Streaming Stick+ is also worth considering - both have 50% off the price, meaning massive savings, so you can get them much cheaper than Chromecast with Google TV.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K - save 50%

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K supports the latest services, as well as 4K HDR content, with Alexa built into the remote for searching. The big discount brings it down to $/£24.99.

Roku Streaming Stick+ - save 50%

Roku offers a great platform, with direct access to all the best streaming services. It also supports AirPlay 2. This big discount brings it down to $/£29.99.

More Black Friday deals

Writing by Chris Hall. Originally published on 25 November 2021.
