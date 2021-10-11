(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced it is updating the Google TV experience with new features that make it easier for multiple people within the same household to find what they specifically want to watch. It is adding custom profiles, watchlists, and personalised Google Assistant help.

Google TV already supported the ability to sign into multiple Google Accounts - but only the primary account holder would be able to access content suggestions, a watchlist, and Google Assistant functionality. Now, with user profiles, each person in a household can get their own recommendations and access their own watchlist. Plus, going forward, their Google Assistant responses will be based on their own activity and interests.

As part of the new tailored experience, Google will introduce glanceable cards on ambient mode so an idle TV can display personalised information like weather, news, sports statistics, and even shortcuts for stuff like podcasts and photos. Downloaded apps and credentials can be used across different profiles, too.

Profiles will roll out in November 2021 to Chromecast with Google TV as well as Sony and TCL Google TVs.

In addition to profiles, the mobile remote app for Google TV, which recently launched on Android, is coming to the Google Home app on Android and iOS.