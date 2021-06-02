Google TV will soon support separate profiles

(Pocket-lint) - Google TV is set to get a small but significant update in the near future, bringing with it the ability to set up user profiles that have dedicated home screens on the system.

While the system has previously allowed for the creation of multiple users, the home screen and the recommendations that Google serves up for it have always been aimed squarely at the primary user.

That is set to change, though, in an upcoming version of the operating system investigated by the team at 9to5Google. It contains text lines about each user getting their own personalisation.

The feature itself isn't yet live, however, so this might just be Google laying the groundwork. Along the same lines, though, the update also contains text strings that suggest that Google is going to make it easier to manage Kids' accounts.

While these accounts for juniors block certain content, it looks like parents will also soon be able to hide specific movies or TV shows if they don't want them to be tempted, regardless of age ratings.

We'll have to wait and see when exactly the new functionality becomes available, but it looks a heck of a lot like it's on the way.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.