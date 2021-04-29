  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Google TV news

Latest Chromecast with Google TV update gives users 'Advanced Video Controls' and Wi-Fi improvements

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Latest Chromecast with Google TV update gives users 'Advanced Video Controls' and Wi-Fi improvements
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The latest Chromecast with Google TV update will provide users greater control over playback and offer improvements to Wi-Fi, HDMI and Bluetooth issues.

The April upgrade for the streaming platform is headlined by what Google describes as 'Advanced Video Controls', which allows the watcher to tinker with HDR and colour settings. The new formats are available under 'Display & Sound', and are now also joined by resolution and refresh rate information. 

Google has introduced some HDMI tweaks, too. Users now have the choice to have HDMI-CEC only turn on/off the television, while a bug fix can help Chromecast with Google TV detect the optimal display settings when connected via HDMI hotplug.

Bug fixes related to connectivity also feature in the new update. For those using the system over Wi-Fi, Google indicates that it has been enhanced to work more easily with 5Ghz and mesh networks. When receiving audio over Bluetooth, the update should also stabilise any stuttering.

The 166MB update should roll out to users over the coming days and weeks in different regions, though it can also be manually installed through the menus. To do so, simply click the profile in the top-right corner before heading to Settings > System > About > System Update

Naturally, this follows the previous improvements to the Chromecast with Google TV platform, which arrived back in February. That improved support for 4K resolutions, Dolby Audio for Atmos and Digital Plus passthrough, and also reduced the chances of users having to go through the Android recovery screen. 

It also represents the second big upgrade to the platform in as many days, after HDR10+ support for Chromecast with Google TV was also given the green light. So, although Google was a little late to the streaming platform party, consistent updates like these show it's committed to keeping up with its rivals.

Writing by Conor Allison.
Recommended for you
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show? By Maggie Tillman ·
BT Sport up for sale, could Amazon or Disney buy it?
BT Sport up for sale, could Amazon or Disney buy it? By Rik Henderson ·
Friends: The Reunion special release date and everything you need to know
Friends: The Reunion special release date and everything you need to know By Britta O'Boyle ·