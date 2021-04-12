(Pocket-lint) - Google is removing the Google Play Movies and TV app from a tonne of streaming devices and TVs. Specifically, it'll be discounted for Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs, as well as Roku devices on 15 June 2021. That means you won't be able to access it or use it to rent and buy movies.

Going forward, you'll need to use the YouTube app to watch content you've previously purchased. Google Play credits associated with your account will also be available on YouTube for you to buy new movies and TV shows. Your Watchlist won’t transfer over, however, and family sharing is limited. Google has a support page detailing all the changes here. It actually announced Google Play Movies and TV app would be discontinued for some devices last month, but it's only now starting to get noticed.

Apparently, Google plans to merge the app with its new Google TV software that was announced last year. Google TV brings a new interface for Android TV, and it's powered by Google's machine learning, Google Assistant, and the Google Knowledge Graph. It does not replace Android TV. It's a software layer, or interface, running on top of Android TV, Google's fully-fledged operating system for set-top boxes, streaming devices, and smart TVs. You can learn more about Google TV in our guide here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.