Google TV is getting kids' profiles soon

(Pocket-lint) - Google TV is a slightly new name for a not-that new service, principally found on the newest version of Chromecast, and it came with some odd missing features compared to older versions of Android TV.

One of the big blank spaces was around parental controls and the option to set up accounts for younger viewers in your household, to ensure that they can't watch just whatever they like on the big screen. 

Google seems to have been paying attention to people's comments about that feature being lacking, though - it's adding kids' accounts onto the service in a forthcoming update. 

In a support thread on the topic, Google said the feature should be coming within the next month or so, and will let parents choose which apps to lock behind a PIN-code.

Kids will be able to request access to apps they want, but it'll all need approving by the designated parent, as you'd expect. 

That said, this still isn't the true multi-user support that other users have been clamouring for - you're setting up restrictions on the device, rather than per-account settings. Whether that comes in time is more of a waiting game, but you'd hope that Google's planning to further bolster its service with this sort of improvement.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.

