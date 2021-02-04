(Pocket-lint) - Android TV owners will soon have a new interface to explore, with Google rolling out a software update that aims to make finding content easier.

The changes will hit the US, Australia, Canada, France and Germany first, with more to follow over the coming weeks, and adds three new tabs to the UI - Home, Discover and Apps.

The experience closely follows what we've seen from Google TV, which is essentially the newer software layer that runs above Android TV on streaming devices and smart TVs. This is particularly the case in the new Discover tab, which is where users will now be able to find movies and TV shows that are trending or personally recommended to them.

The Home screen, meanwhile, will act pretty similar to how the previous Android TV home screen functioned, and the Apps screen will, as you might expect, provide a place to let you view installed apps and a link-out to the Google Play Store.

Unfortunately, it appears one thing that didn't make it over with the update is Google TV's 'Watchlist', which allows you to queue up different shows for later viewing.

Either way, the update is an intriguing one. Google has stated in the past it will look to bring Android TV's hardware over to the Google TV interface, and it appears what we're seeing here is some features being transferred back in order to provide a bit of a stop-gap until that process is complete. It also makes sense when you consider that not all TVs or set-tops will be updating to the full Google TV experience, too.

Writing by Conor Allison.