(Pocket-lint) - Google’s newest Chromecast streaming device, the Chromecast with Google TV, will finally offer the Apple TV app starting in early 2021.

Google announced the news in a blog post on 16 December 2020, saying: "You’ll be able to see Apple Originals in your personalised recommendations and search results, making it even easier to find your favorite shows and movies. And, you’ll be able to save them to your Watchlist to catch up on later."

The Apple TV app will not only allow subscribers to watch Apple TV+ original shows, movies, and documentaries, which will be integrated into Google TV’s content system, so the software can recommend them, but it will give you access to your purchased iTunes library of TV shows and movies. You can also access Apple TV channels to you've already subscribed to - the app basically works just like it does on any other streaming media platform, from Roku to Amazon.

Google hasn’t announced an exact release date for the Apple TV app, but it should come in a few months and also roll out to Android TV OS-powered devices.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.