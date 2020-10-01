(Pocket-lint) - Google launched a new Chromecast device running Google TV. If you're wondering what happened to Android TV, here is what you need to know.

Google TV is all about content

Google TV is a new interface for Android TV, powered by Google's machine learning, Google Assistant, and the Google Knowledge Graph. It is not replacing Android TV. In fact, Android TV is staying put. Plus, Google TV isn't even an operating system. Think of it as something built on top of Android TV, designed to make it easier for you to find the content you want. Gone are the days of searching a cluttered home screen to find a streaming service.

To be clear, Google TV is a software layer, or interface, running on top of Android TV, Google's full-fledged operating system for set-top boxes, streaming devices, and smart TVs. It's smarter and meant to optimise the existing Android TV experience so that's it's more intuitive and useful.

Uses Knowledge Graph, Google Assistant, and machine learning

Google said it, when coming up with Google TV, it studied the different ways people discover media, whether it's searching for a title to browsing aimlessly, so it improved the Knowledge Graph and uses machine learning to better understand how to media into topics and genres. You'll see titles trending on Google Search, or you can use Google Assistant to summon up something. You can ask it to find romance or sci-fi movies and it should show exactly that from across your apps.

Google TV supports Live TV services, too, starting with YouTube TV in the US. You can also add movies and shows you find to a Watchlist.

Google TV launched first on the new Chromecast with Google TV. Google has confirmed that other Android TV devices and TVs will upgrade to Google TV starting in 2021. Currently, the only TVs expected to get the update are Sony Android TVs. Little else is known about which models.

Google TV is also live for Android phone users in the US. The Google Play Movies and TV app updated on 30 September 2020, and it'ss been rebranded as the Google TV app. It lets you browse for something to watch, buy or rent movies and TV shows, and manage your Watchlist.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.