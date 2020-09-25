(Pocket-lint) - It's no secret that Google is getting ready to launch a new Chromecast. The company not only recently teased that the device would be unveiled at its next hardware event, but its new Chromecast has also leaked out several times, including most recently on Reddit.

Redditor u/fuzztub07 claimed he bought a “Chromecast with Google TV” dongle from a local Walmart for $50. They published images and video of the hardware and its manual and interface. They also responded to dozens of questions about the device. They said it runs a version of Android TV (likely based on Android 10), but it's been rebranded as Google TV. It comes with a remote, is 4K HDR compatible, and can pair with Bluetooth headphones. There’s no Ethernet port.

The new Chromecast with Google TV supports streaming from a mobile device or computer to your big screen TV and offers access to a plethora of popular apps and video streaming services. From Netflix to HBO Max, all the big names are available. There are even music services available, like Spotify. The interface lists gaming categories for titles that can be played with a remote or a gamepad, as well, but Google's gaming service, Stadia, is apparently not supported.

There are no Ethernet port or built-in IR blasters, though it does support HDMI-CEC for controlling the TV along with multiple user accounts.

Google's new Chromecast, which is codenamed Sabrina, is expected to be unveiled on 30 September. Check out our rumour roundup on it here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.