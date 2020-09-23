(Pocket-lint) - Google rolled out Android 11 earlier this month for Pixel devices, and now, the company has announced Android 11 for Android TV devices. The software update includes performance and privacy improvements, enhanced memory management, and more new features just for bigger screens.

"We’ve been turning it up to 11 all summer long, leading up to the launch of Android 11 on mobile," Google announced in an Android developers' blog published on 22 September 2020. "Now, following right behind the mobile release, we are launching Android 11 on Android TV to bring the latest platform features to the big screen."

Android 11 for Android TV introduces an Auto Low Latency Mode, low latency media decoding, as well as a new Tuner Framework with updated Media CAS support and extensions to the HAL implementation of HDMI CEC. Google said it also includes extended gamepad support, silent boot mode for system updates, inactivity prompts, OEM configurable wake keys, mew framework functionality for managing System LEDs and physical microphone mute buttons, and more.

You can see the full list of changes from here.

The Android 11 update isn't rolling out to all Android TV devices right now. It's arriving first for an ADT-3 device for developers. Google said that other devices, such as the Nvidia Shield, will get Android 11 over the coming months.

For more about Android 11 for mobile devices, check out our in-depth round-up on the platform update here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.