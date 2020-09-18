(Pocket-lint) - Google plans to soon launch a new Chromecast with an Android TV-like experience, and the latest leak provides a closer look at the upcoming hardware and its remote.

Thought to be called Google Chromecast with Google TV, the next-generation streaming media player has surfaced once again via a few images published by WinFuture. The new Chromecast is reportedly known as Sabrina internally at Google. It's a simple, minimalistic dongle with an HDMI plug on a short, attached cable. It also has a button on the back, likely for resetting the device, and a power plug. This particular leak shows the included remote, too.

1/3 winfuture.de

Previous leaks have depicted a remote with a different button layout. This one, however, has a D-Pad at the top with buttons for back, Assistant, home, and mute. YouTube even has its own shortcut alongside a Netflix button. We can also see power, a volume rocker, and an input switcher for buttons.

It looks like that mappable star button from older leaks has been ditched. We'll know for sure whether it made it to the final design by the end of the month, as Google is holding a 30 September event to announce its latest hardware. Google even released a teaser hinting at a new Chromecast product.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.