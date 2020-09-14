(Pocket-lint) - It won't be long until the Google Chromecast Ultra replacement is announced.

US retailers have reportedly listed "Sabrina" (AKA Google Chromecast Ultra 2) in their internal systems for a 30 September release date, and with a sub $50 RRP too.

Target has even listed it under the name "Google Chromecast with Google TV, lending extra weight to the speculation over an Android TV name change.

We first heard the latter back in May, with a strong rumour that Android TV would be rebranding, but this is the first "proof" that has come to light.

Android Police's Artem Russakovskii tweeted that the details were found in Target's internal systems. He included a reminder that Google TV was, in fact, the company's first television and video media operating system.

Now Target's internal system dropped Sabrina's the price to $49.99 and renamed it to "Google Chromecast with Google TV" (not Android TV), giving legs to May's rumor from @9to5Google about the rebranding of Android TV back to Google TV (https://t.co/HV1rfeo4bK). — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) September 12, 2020

First launched in 2010, Google TV was replaced by Android TV in 2014. Now, it seems, it is about to return.

The new Google Chromecast with Google TV has leaked several times in recent months - mainly under its codename "Sabrina" - and is said to be a 4K HDR dongle with support for Dolby Vision. It'll also be the first Chromecast with an included remote, as the others were controlled through smartphone apps rather than an on-screen user interface.

We should hopefully hear more in the next week.

Writing by Rik Henderson.