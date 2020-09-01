Google's Sabrina Chromecast Ultra 2 price leaked

(Pocket-lint) - The next generation of Google's Chromecast line of TV streaming devices is one of those launches that won't come as much of a surprise when it's eventuall announced (think Google's Pixel 4A for a similarly unsurprising unveiling).

Sabrina, the new streaming dongle, is surely well on its way, but a new flurry of leaks has given us an all-important new strand of information - its price. As is common when retailers get their hands on tech stock, or even get the details of new devices ahead of time, entries are appearing in their device database.

That's how the team at 9to5Google has got hold of what is apparently a listing from Home Depot's pricing system, with a price of $49.99 attached to a few different colours of the Sabrina streamer.

It's a price that would place the new Chromecast around the same price as an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku Streaming Stick+, and would undercut the price of the first Chromecast Ultra quite significantly.

The listings also seem to confirm that "Sabrina" will indeed be a full part of the device's name, rather than just a codename internally.

After the Home Depot pricing was discovered, DroidLife found a similar listing on Walmart's website, with the price $10 higher, followed by AndroidPolice finding the same price listed internally at Target.

That means it's a little unclear whether the streamer will cost $50 or $60, though the difference isn't massive. Either way, it suggests that the device isn't far out at this stage, so we're expecting an announcement and release pretty soon. In this era of postponements and delays, though, don't bank on it being immediate!

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.