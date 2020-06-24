If you love watching TV then you'll know how hard it can be sometimes to find something new to watch. There is now a multitude of streaming services available around the globe with all manner of shows available on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and more.

If you're signed up to multiple services it can be a pain to find out what's available where.

If you're like us, you may also find yourself at a loss for what to watch. Feeling like you've seen everything and now knowing what to watch next.

The good news is there are services to help with that.

Late in 2019 Google announced a new service "what to watch" that would appear right in the search results. Originally released in the US, that service is now rolling out more widely.

For broad viewing suggestions, you can go straight to Google and simply search "what to watch", doing so you'll be presented with numerous show and film suggestions.

From there you will see numerous suggestions from a variety of places. Click into each film or show and you can tell Google if you've watched it already, bookmark it under your watchlist or click to purchase and watch via Google Play Movies.

Alternatively, you'll see an option to select "providers" - click that and you can choose the streaming services you're subscribed to. That'll then filter the list of what to watch based on what you have access to.

You can also choose to flick between movies and shows or just shows or just movies. You can also filter by genre and even by the actor or director by using the options at the top of the page.

If you're doing all this on an Android phone you'll also have the option to add what to watch to your homepage and have easy access to it when you need it.

If you're looking for something more specific, just change the search to fit your mood. Simple broad searches like "80s horror movies", "best thriller movies", "what sci-fi movies should I watch", etc, will give you filtered, specific results according to your current mood.

If you're looking to get all your movie and show recommendations in a single place, then look no further than JustWatch.

This is a free service that you can either download for your iOS or Android device or use it right on the web.

You don't need an account to use JustWatch, though having one is beneficial as you can teach the system what you like.

When you first start you're asked to select a number of films that you're already a fan of. Then you can choose which streaming services you're signed up to. The recommendations on what to watch are then customised accordingly.

You're then free to scroll through recommendations based on what's popular, highly rated or trending on each service. Once you've watched something, you can give it a thumbs up or thumbs down, depending on what you thought. If you like something, you'll then get recommendations based on that too i.e. similar shows worth watching.

All simple, all very useful. Get your binge on.