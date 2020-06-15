There's a new Google hardware device in the works that's going to replace the Chromecast Ultra. It has the codename Sabrina and it's expected to be a full Android TV device, rather than just being a casting device.

We've seen a recent flood of information about this device, coming from pre-release firmware and adding to this wealth of information is more on the specific hardware that Sabrina will offer, as well as some of the more advanced functions.

All this information is coming from XDA Developers, with a lot of detail on the source link below if you want to know more. However, there's code that suggests that the new Google device will be powered by Amlogic S905X2 hardware, a quad-core platform common in Android TV devices.

The platform supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, so there's a good chance that all those HDR formats will be supported by the device.

It also looks like it's going to support a low-latency gaming mode, likely to support Google Stadia. It would make a lot of sense for Stadia to be accessible through an Android TV device like this, potentially meaning you can leave the phone to one side, switch to gaming and grab your controller.

This low-latency gaming mode is hinted at by code to trigger this feature over HDMI 2.1 - designed to be supported by the TV. Some TVs will allow this option - game mode - to be triggered by a third-party device and it looks like that's being built into Google's new device.

We'd previously guessed that there would be some shortcut buttons on the remote for common services, as you'll find on a Roku remote for example. Again, the leaked code suggests YouTube (naturally) and Netflix are likely to have button support.

All in all, when you compare what this device will potentially offer compared to the rather complicated offering of Chromecast Ultra, it looks a lot more compelling. The real question is when Google is going to launch some of this hardware. The rumours are building up, but delays seem to be creeping into Google's launch plans.