Google has developed a new streaming media player, according to leaked marketing materials that suggest it is close to launching.

XDA Developers has obtained a leaked video from a pre-release firmware build, and it shared screenshots from this video to confirm several rumoured details about Google's upcoming Android TV-powered dongle - including how it looks. XDA Developers also claimed the device is codenamed Sabrina, but we can't help but wonder if it'll be called something else when it finally launches.

The device is expected to feature a remote and an easy-to-use interface, eliminating the need to use a Chromecast to cast content from amobile device to a TV. While the device is reminiscent of the Chromecast Ultra, it should be more powerful, even supporting Google Assistant commands. The leaked marketing video confirms it features a remote with a Google Assistant button.

The streaming media player itself appears to have an oval design, and it's supposed to be available in pink, white, and black colour options.

Keep in mind recent reports have claimed Google is working on an Android TV-powered device under the Nest brand that'll likely cost $80. But the company has also canceled Google I/O and postponed its Andriod 11 event, so there's no indication when its new device might arrive.

We're rounding up all the rumours and leaks on this device in a guide here. We've tentatively been calling it the Chromecast Ultra 2.