New Google Chromecast Ultra release date, rumours and news

Chromecast was originally announced in 2013, looking to make TVs smart, by plugging straight into the HDMI port and providing a range of connected skills.

The most recent versions - the Chromecast Ultra and Chromecast third gen - were announced in 2016 and 2018 respectively, but still much very deliver on that original premise of making your TV connected.

But there's rumours that Google is looking at shaking up the Chromecast Ultra, with something new in the pipeline, codename Sabrina. Google might want to reposition this device as part of the Nest family, so might be called the Nest Chromecast Ultra, or something similar.

Here's everything you need to know, based on leaks and rumours so far.

12-14 May was Google I/O

There's been very little said about this forthcoming device's release date, but it would make sense for Google to have planned to announce it during Google I/O. With that event cancelled, we're still expecting some announcements in May, but it's understandable that the timeline may have slipped.

However, with the new remote passing through various regulatory bodies, it's believed that launch will take place soon.

Will resemble third-gen Chromecast

Will come with a remote

The existence of a new Chromecast Ultra, thought to be codenamed Sabrina, first appeared in March 2020. Those details claimed that the new Chromecast would be similar in design to the current third-gen Chromecast, so it will be a smooth round disc that connects to your TV via HDMI.

It will also come with a remote, which is said to look like a cross between the Apple TV remote and the Google Daydream remote. It's believed that this remote has passed through the FCC as well as other regulatory bodies, suggesting again that launch is sooner rather than later.

Will run Android TV/Google TV

Will allow Google Play app installation

4K HDR support

The new Chromecast Ultra will change direction dramatically compared to previous versions. So far, Chromecast has only been a link between your TV and online content, relying on a separate device to control it - your phone or laptop for example.

If new rumours are accurate, the new Chromecast will run Android TV - although that might in turn be rebranded to Google TV. That will allow access to services currently open to Android TV - such as entertainment app installations from Google Play - but will also mean that it has a user interface you can control with the remote.

We expect that the Chromecast will still support casting as the current models do, but allow easier access to services through direct remote control. It's also reported that it will run a new version of Android TV that elevates content outside of apps, to make discovery a more natural experience, to make it better compete with Apple TV and Amazon's Fire TV.

We're still expecting the new Chromecast Ultra to support all the formats it currently does, but for it to be a more powerful device overall.

Here are all the details in chronological order for the new Chromecast Ultra.

Further reports have suggested that the new Google Chromecast Ultra will run Android TV, offering a full user interface, making it a much more approachable device than previous versions. It might also move to Nest branding.

Rumours have suggested that Google might be looking to shake-up its TV offering, renaming the Android TV system to be Google TV instead.

A remote from Google has been spotted at the FCC, assumed to be the remote for a new Chromecast Ultra.

Hmmmm... a Google Remote for an unknown device just passed through the FCC... https://t.co/nz0xBG8AtL pic.twitter.com/6gEQ35nR7g — Janko Roettgers (@jank0) March 10, 2020

Reports from 9to5Google detail that Google is planning a second-gen Chromecast Ultra including a remote. The remote will have a mic and a Google Assistant button, and the new Chromecast will also run Android TV.