Google's been pretty quiet on the Chromecast front in the last couple of years, but it looks like a new version of its popular Chromecast Ultra could be on the way, with an all-new remote to bring to the table.

The rumour mill is turning fast on this one, with indications that the new iteration of Google's casting tech was planned for an unveiling at Google I/O, which is one of the many tech events this year that have been cancelled for obvious reasons.

There are a few little sources that this theory hinges upon - not least that two devices were spotted on Taiwan's certification agency, the NCC, which is much like the FCC in the US. One listing is for a "Dongle" and the other for a "Remote". These are sufficiently vague that they could be other products, but Google's dongle history surely points toward a new Chromecast.

That also tallies with existing rumours about the new Chromecast Ultra sporting a remote, and lends credence to some of the other details being touted, including the fact that this remote will have a dedicated Google Assistant button, and that the Chromecast will manage 4K HDR video.

The addition of a remote is a step in a new direction for Google, which had previously ignored the idea, but perhaps the popularity of Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K has convinced it that including one could be sensible.

Beyond that change, the expectation is that the dongle itself will barely be modified, other than moving over to an Android TV OS and refreshing the "G" design on its side.