Google is reportedly working on a follow-up to the Chromecast Ultra dongle. And it's even adding Android TV into the mix.

9to5Google described the device as a new Chromecast Ultra that supports 4K HDR content but is based on Android TV. It'll also be bundled with a remote that "resembles a cross between the Daydream View remote and an Apple TV remote". The player itself could look like the third-generation Chromecast from 2018, complete with a softer, rounder finish, a “G” logo, and an HDMI connector.

The whole thing will be designed to compete with the likes of Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV, but instead of merely serving up streaming apps like Netflix, it'll also be able to cast content from your phone or computer. The Android TV aspect will likely allow Google to integrate features like Google Assistant voice search. The remote should even come with a microphone and a dedicated Assistant button.

If you need more evidence that 9to5Google’s report is legit, note that a Google remote recently passed through the FCC.

As for when the new Chromecast might appear, Google was expected to hold a developer conference in May, though that's been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. It's therefore unclear when Google's new Chromecast will debut, but we'll keep you posted as we learn more.