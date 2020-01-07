Google Play Movies to offer HDR10+ support

It has been confirmed that Google Play Movies & TV will, in the future, offer support for HDR10+.

HDR10+ is a dynamic HDR standard, backed by Samsung, Panasonic and 20th Century Fox, designed to rival Dolby Vision in giving you better HDR performance. The use of dynamic metadata means that the brightness levels can be set for each frame or scene, rather than for the entire movie, as is the case with standard HDR10.

That means you can get better visual results as the display better knows how bright the highlights are throughout the content that you're watching.

Google Play will be supporting HDR10+ on its UHD content (where HDR10+ information is provided), meaning you'll really be getting the best out of the service. Of course, the caveat is that UHD content isn't as widely available on Google Play Movies as it is on some other services, like Netflix.

This will have the greatest impact for those streaming on their TV, with a number of leading manufacturers offering HDR10+ support, not just Samsung and Panasonic. One of the great things about HDR10+ is that it really boosts cheaper TVs, so you don't need the latest OLED to take advantage of enhanced visuals - it's very effective on screens that are less bright, because it allows for greater control.

There are a number of mobile devices that support HDR10+ too. Naturally, there's a range of Samsung phones, but also the likes of OnePlus, Oppo and Xiaomi support the format, although not all will be able to access UHD content (because of a lack of screen resolution), so we're not sure if those devices will immediately benefit from this announcement.

There's no word on when we'll start to see HDR10+ content on Google Play, but expect it during 2020.