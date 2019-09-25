When digital movie locker service UltraViolet announced that it was closing for good, it also revealed that it would enable migration of existing libraries to other services.

Now that time has come as UV users in the UK can now migrate their collections from Flixster to Google Play.

Flixster itself is closing its doors on 18 December 2019, so you have until then to move your library of films across, but it is very simple to do so. And, it's free.

Here's how...

First up, using a web browser, either on PC, Mac or mobile, you need to sign into your Flixster account here.

On that page, you will see the notice about the website closure and a big "migrate my collection" button. Click on it.

The next page will show all of your movies (and TV shows, if you have them) that are supported. Sadly, some aren't and you won't be able to move them across to Google Play at all. This is mainly due to licensing issues and, sadly, there is little you can do about that. We've found that several Twentieth Century Fox movies are unavailable to us - which might be to do with the fact that the studio is now owned by Disney, which has never supported UV in the past. Ironically, Fox was the main driving force behind UltraViolet in the first place. Ho hum.

Next to all the films that are available to move across, you can see a "migrate" button. Click on that and it will bring up a box to choose the language or version, if you have alternatives available. Then it will take you to Google Play to redeem the content under your account.

One tip, make sure you are signed into the Google account you want to access the films through. If you have two or more Google accounts and forget to pick the right one initially, do not redeem the film on Google Play, sign out and then sign in again with the right account.

Then, head back to Flixster and, under the "migrate my collection" menu, sort the results to "synced first" using the drop bar in the top right. Then click on "verify" next to the film you tried to redeem initially. It will then take you back to Google Play for redemption again, this time under the right account.

Basically, rinse and repeat for your entire collection and they will all be available on Google Play to enjoy (hopefully) forever.

As well as offer the ability to migrate your collection, if you have a stack of UV codes that are yet to be redeemed, you can also have them stored on Google Play.

Again, this might not work with every film, due to licensing, but we have successfully done it ourselves with Sony Pictures and Universal codes.

Follow the instructions on the card inside the disc sleeve, enter the UV number into each studio's dedicated redemption page and instead of sending you to Flixster (as they all used to in the UK) you will now be given the option to redeem the movie on Google Play. Hurrah!