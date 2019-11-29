The latest Google Chromecast media streaming device can be snapped up for just £20/$25 in the Black Friday sales. Or, if you're a 4K UHD user, then grab a Chromecast Ultra for £54/$49.

The Black Friday sales have been running for the last week, leading up to 29 November big day, and the latest Chromecast offers are among the many tech products to be discounted.

Chromecast plugs into your TV through HDMI and is capable of streaming up to 1080p video in surround sound. The Ultra version is 4K capable, so make sure you have a strong enough Wi-Fi connection.

The Chromecast doesn't have any apps on the device itself. Instead, you open video and music apps on your smartphone, tablet or computer, such as Netflix, Now TV, BBC iPlayer and Spotify, then send the movie, TV show or audio track to the device.

Google's Chromecast streams the content you send it directly over the internet itself, so you can carry on using your smartphone, tablet, etc without worrying that you will interrupt the stream.

