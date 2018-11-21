Google refreshed its Chromecast media streaming device with a new 3rd generation model released in October. Now you can snap one up for just £20.

The Black Friday sales have been running for two weeks leading up to 23 November - Black Friday itself - and the latest Chromecast is among the many tech products to be discounted.

So those looking to add the latest Chromecast to their home entertainment set-up can now nab one for £20 from either Argos or eBay in the UK. That's a third off the usual price tag.

The 3rd gen Google Chromecast is similar to previous models but is faster in operation and should have a stronger Wi-Fi connection.

It plugs into your TV through HDMI and is capable of streaming up to 1080p video in surround sound.

The Chromecast doesn't have any apps on the device itself. Instead, you open video and music apps on your smartphone, tablet or computer, such as Netflix, Now TV, BBC iPlayer and Spotify, then send the movie, TV show or audio track to the device.

Google's Chromecast streams the content you send it directly over the internet itself, so you can carry on using your smartphone, tablet, etc without worrying that you will interrupt the stream.