Although it wasn't actually mentioned during the Made by Google 2018 event a new Google Chromecast is now available.

Listed on Google's own store and other retailers in the UK, such as Very.co.uk, it costs £30 and is available in two colours: chalk (white) and charcoal (black).

The new model is similar to the last, albeit with a slightly smaller, more compact form factor.

It measures 52 x 13.8 x 51.9mm and weighs just 40g. With the attached power cable taken into account, the length is 162mm.

As before, you plug the new Chromecast into a spare HDMI slot on your TV. It also requires power, which is provided through a Micro USB lead.

Video output is up to 1080p 60fps (you need the existing Chromecast Ultra for 4K) and the latest device connects through dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11ac 2.4GHz/5GHz).

As the last Chromecast, and the other before it, you use your phone or computer to set off a video stream. It is compatible with iOS, Android, Mac and Windows and you just tap the Cast icon on compatible applications, such as Netflix, YouTube and Google Play Movies.

Where it differs from screen mirroring equivalents is the Chromecast will stream the requested video from the internet directly, so although you need your phone or computer to start the show or film, it doesn't need your device to play.

The new Chromecast is also compatible with Google Assistant and Google Home speakers. You can use your voice, therefore, to play content.