It looks like Google's hardware event next week is going to be a hardware extravaganza, if the latest leak is to be believed.

The company hasn't updated its Chromecast device in a few years, and although there have been rumours that a possible upgrade is in the works, there has been little concrete evidence to surface. This past weekend, however, a Redditor posted an image of a yet-to-be-announced Chromecast purchased from a local Best Buy. Inside the box was a device that look different from the current Chromecast.

There's a comparison shot (above) that shows the third-generation Chromecast alongside the last-generation model. They both have circular bodies, which hold the components, as well as HDMI cable attached to connect to the TV. But the new version reportedly doesn't have a magnetic connector. It does, however, have a matte coating, slightly thicker body, and Google’s “G” logo.

The Redditor also noted the Google Home app requires an update to set up this new device. And it looks like it still has a microUSB port. Lastly, 9to5Google spotted more photos of the new Chromecast, so go here if you'd like to see it from more angles.

We don't know yet about any internal upgrades, but we suspect we'll learn more soon. Google is holding an event on 9 October in New York City to likely announce this device, as well as new Pixel phones, and maybe even an upgraded Pixelbook and Google Home Hub. You can watch the show live for yourself from here on event day. We also have these rumour roundups worth checking out: