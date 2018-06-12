All 4 now supports Google Assistant voice control

Channel 4 has announced that it has become the first UK broadcaster to partner with Google, to offer the first UK on-demand service to support voice control via Google Assistant on Chromecast.

As of today, 12 June, viewers can issue commands to a Google Home or Google Home Mini, such as "Ok Google, play Gogglebox on All 4" and the Home or Home Mini will send the command to the Chromecast dongle plugged into the back of the TV. If it's a series that is currently on air that you want to watch, the latest episode will play - or where you left off if you already started - but if you want to watch an archived box set, the first episode of the first series will play.

You can also use your voice to skip through episodes, play/pause and rewind/fast-forward.

You're not limited to using a Home or Home Mini either, as you can also issue commands to any other Google Assistant-enable device, so long as it is on the same network as the Chromecast dongle.

Edward Kenney, Head of UK Product Partnerships, Google Home, added: "We are delighted that Channel 4 viewers in the UK will be able to easily access their favourite TV programmes using simple voice commands. One of the joys of Google Home is to assist in making life’s tasks easier, simpler and more fun for everyone."

All of the programming on All 4 can be viewed using voice control, including The Inbetweeners, Misfits, Derry Girls, Made in Chelsea and more. All 4 might be the first UK-based service to support voice control, but Netflix has offered it for some time and it even supports profile matching, so those with individual accounts can access their own profile using Google Assistant's voice matching technology.