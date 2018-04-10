Will Google launch this Android TV dongle and Assistant remote in May?

Google might launch an Android TV player that you can control by voice.

When Google shut down Google TV a few years ago, it replaced the platform with something completely different: Android TV. It is easy to operate, can be controlled via voice, and has more apps than Google TV. Currently, only a handful of televisions and set-top boxes are powered by Android TV. But, according to a new Federal Communications Commission filing, Google might soon launch its own Android TV gadget.

1/4 FCC

Shenzhen SEI Robotics Co, which produces Android TV devices, recently filed a new listing for a "4K ATV Stick" with the FCC, as spotted by Ausdroid. There are some pictures included with the listing, and they show a Chromecast-like HDMI dongle with a massive Google "G" logo on the front. The listing reveals that the dongle uses HDMI 2.0 for its connection to a television set, and it comes with a USB cable.

This cable connects directly to your TV or to the included 5V/2A power supply. Other specs mentioned in the FCC listing include an Amilogic S905X processor, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of eMMC for storing apps and games. It doesn't seem to support a wired internet connection, but it does have Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.1. These features actually remind us a lot of last year's Amazon's Fire TV dongle.

However, this dongle will come with Android 8.0 Oreo and the Android TV UI. It also has a remote with a Google Assistant button and a bold "G" logo. While Google obviously didn't manufacture these itself, the "G" logos suggest Google will likely market them as Google devices.

Google's I/O 2018 developer conference is scheduled to begin next month, so we could hear more about these devices then.