Grab a Google Chromecast for £19 in the Black Friday sales

The Google Chromecast is a fantastic media streaming device. It connects to your TV and can be setup in minutes, so you can stream all manner of video content to the big screen.

Better yet, you can get one for just £19 this Black Friday, with many retailers offering the same deal, so there's plenty of places to pick one up from. 

With a Google Chromecast plugged into your TV, you can stream content from Netflix, Now TV, YouTube, BBC iPlayer, Spotify, Google Play Movies and many, many more. You can also use it to mirror your Android smartphone's screen, or a Chrome browser on PC and Mac devices. 

Video content is streamed in 1080p resolution, because the Chromecast itself connects to the internet to get the content you want to watch, as opposed to it being mirrored from your phone. This not only helps to save your phone's battery, but it frees your phone up to be used as a remote to control playback.

