YouTube TV streaming service is coming to Apple TV, Xbox, and more

You can soon watch Google's YouTube TV streaming service through your set-top box or streaming media device.

YouTube TV launched in April, allowing you to stream live sports, local and national news, and more on your phone, tablet, and computer. Now, it'll be available through the YouTube TV app for actual big screen TVs. In the next few days, Google said you'll be able to stream live TV through the new YouTube TV app on Android TV devices including Nvidia Shield and TVs with Android TV built-in, such as Sony.

The YouTube TV is further coming to the Xbox One family of devices (Xbox One, Xbox One S, and soon, Xbox One X). Also, in a few weeks, Google will launch the app for even more smart TVs and devices, including sets from LG, Samsung, Sony, as well as Apple TV set-top boxes. For a full list of supported devices, as well as how YouTube TV works and what it costs, check out Pocket-lint's guide here.

With the YouTube TV app, you can control your live TV experience with your TV's remote control or game controller. There's also a new Live guide that makes it easier to see what's airing soon. Other new features include a dark background and the ability to navigate the app while keeping video running in the background. And you can easily pick up where you left off on another device at any time.

Keep in mind Google also recently expanded TV device support so that you could control YouTube TV via voice commands with Google Home, as long as you have a Chromecast plugged into your TV. You can read all about how that integrations works from here.

Google said YouTube TV is now available in 50 US metro areas.