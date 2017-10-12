Google Play and Disney's Movies Anywhere join forces, get 5 top blockbusters for free

Disney's Movies Anywhere digital library service is expanding. Not only will it now include films from rival studios Fox, Sony Pictures, Universal and Warner Bros, it has joined forces with Google so you can watch your Movies Anywhere content on Google Play.

And in reverse, by linking your Google Play account to Movies Anywhere, you can watch your Google bought content through the Movies Anywhere app on multiple devices.

There's more, the new Movies Anywhere service can also be linked to Amazon Video, iTunes and Vudu, so any films from the supported studios on those platforms can be viewed in the same place too.

To celebrate the Google partnership, you can even snag yourself five free movies: Big Hero 6, Ghostbusters (2016), Ice Age , Jason Bourne and The Lego Movie. Anyone who links two or more Google Play accounts to Movies Anywhere will get those films show up in their library.

Movies Anywhere was originally a Disney-exclusive service - its own answer to UltraViolet. It provided digital copies of Disney films bought on DVD or Blu-ray, for you to watch on iOS, Android and multiple other streaming devices. It was a US only service and limited in its scope.

This relaunch makes it a valid competitor to UltraViolet and, with numerous other UV-supporting studios joining Disney in the venture, casts a shadow of doubt over the future of the other widely accepted digital library scheme.

Of the majors, Paramount and Lionsgate are still to sign up to Movies Anywhere, but it'll only be a matter of time if it is successfully taken up by millions of users.

At present, it is only for US customers as before. However, there are plans to bring the service to other regions in future.