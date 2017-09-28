Google Assistant comes to Android TV, starting with Nvidia Shield TV

Google is finally doing what it promised months ago.

One day after Amazon launched a whole slew of Alexa-powered, Echo-branded devices, Google is trying to make its own assistant, Google Assistant, relevant again, by announcing it is now available on Android TV. Remember, Google first announced Android TV would get Google Assistant nearly a year ago, so this is long overdue.

Anyway, Google Assistant will arrive on Android TV in the US, starting 28 September, via the Nvidia Shield TV, making the set-top box the first Android TV device to get it. At CES 2017, Google said Google Assistant on the Nvidia Shield TV would enable hands-free control of video playback, voice search, and smart home control.

Apparently, you won't be able to do timers, alarms, and phone calls, but other than that, Google Assistant on the Nvidia Shield TV should offer the same experience you can get through a Google Home. The search giant's assistant is integrated within streaming apps, too, so it'll be able to serve up content from Netflix, HBO, and others.

Not only will you be able to watch TV and movies but also dim the lights and more - all with just your voice, Google said. To get started, accept the Google Assistant system update on your Shield and press your remote’s mic button after the device restarts. Shield users are also getting a free three-month trial of YouTube Red.

Google Assistant is further expected to come to Sony Bravia TVs "in the coming months", Google announced.