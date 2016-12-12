  1. Home
My5 On Demand streaming makes its way to Google Chromecast

- Programmes from Channel 5, 5Star, 5USA and Spike

- Joins an illustrious list of on demand streaming apps

Channel 5 and Google have announced that My5 is to be the latest on demand video streaming app to make its way to Google's Chromecast streaming dongle. With the new addition, Chromecast users will be able to stream programmes and box sets from across all of Channel 5's channels, including 5, 5Star, 5USA and Spike.

Channel 5 says it's already seen an increase of 22 percent in on demand streaming of its content, and it's hoped that by adding Chromecast functionality that that percentage will continually increase.

James Tatam, Director of Digital Media & Commercial Development for Channel 5 said: "Today's announcement builds on My5's position as the most widely distributed commercial broadcaster VOD service in the UK",

"Chromecast is a fantastic device and by utilising this technology to broaden out My5's reach and availability, we're giving viewers even more choice and flexibility when it comes to their favourite content".

My5's exclusive content includes The Yorkshire Vet, Celebrity Big Brother, Lip Sync Battle UK and upcoming Australian drama, Wonderland.

My5 is just the last of the major terrestrial on demand streaming apps to support Google's streaming dongle, the others being BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and All 4. Netflix and Now TV are also available for other TV shows and movies, although there's still the notable absence of Amazon Instant Video.

