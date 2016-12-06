You now have another way to watch 4K content: Google Play

One week after Hulu joined the ranks of Amazon and Netflix by streaming content in Ultra HD, Google Play has begun making the same move.

Google first made movies available on Android devices in the US five years ago, and at the time, you could only rent movies from three major studios. Now, its Google Play Movies app sells just about any movie and TV show you might want to watch - in 117 countries. You can watch those digital movies and shows not on your Android phone, but also your iOS device, laptop, TV, and set-top box.

So, to be honest, it's about time for the company to offer its content in 4K. Starting 6 December, Google Play Movies now offers more than 125 movies in 4K resolution in the US and Canada. You can purchase 4K movies on your Android device or the web, but you can only stream them with a Chromecast Ultra, Sony Bravia Android TV, or Xiaomi Mi Box 3.

We're assuming support for more devices is in the works. Google said that all movies on the Play store use the VP9 codec, which means you should experience a sharp picture quality and reliable streaming.

Stand-out titles in 4K include Ghostbusters, Star Trek Beyond, Captain Phillips, and The Secret Life of Pets.