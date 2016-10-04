Google Chromecast Ultra launches with Google Play Movies in 4K

The rumours were true, Google has indeed unveiled a new Chromecast dongle that's capable of supporting 4K Ultra HD streams with HDR and Dolby Vision. Called the Chromecast Ultra, the newest member of the Chromecast family sports a similar disc-shaped design so it can still be tucked away neatly behind your TV.

The only real obvious difference is the removal of the Chrome logo, which has been replaced by a "G", fitting in with Google's "Made by Google" message.

So what can you do with the new Chromecast Ultra? Well you can stream all the apps you were already able to do with the original Chromecast: Netflix, Now TV, Spotify and Google Play Movies among many others, but you can now stream 4K content from supported services.

So far, only Netflix, Amazon Video and YouTube have 4K content available to stream but the Chromecast unfortunately still doesn't support Amazon's video service. Google has announced that Google Play Movies will stream 4K content from November.

It's likely Amazon is being stubborn and holding its service back for its own uses, perhaps we'll see a 4K Fire TV Stick in the not-too-distant future.

Casting content is the same as before, which is no bad thing seeing as it was already incredibly easy to do so. You'll first need to connect the Chromecast Ultra to your wi-fi network, then it's simply a case of loading up a supported app on your smartphone, tablet or computer running the Chrome web browser and tapping the cast icon in the top right of the screen.

And that's it, your chosen content will be beamed to your TV and because the Chromecast Ultra connects to the cloud via wi-fi, it won't run down the battery of your mobile device.

The Google Chromecast Ultra will be available from November for $69 and is likely to be £69 here in the UK