Google is releasing Chromecast updates early. Here’s how to get them

If you’re a Google Chromecast owner and want to get the very latest features as soon as possible, then you’ll be pleased to know Google has released the Chromecast Preview Program. Google says the Preview Program is a “user opt-in channel that updates your Chromecast device with the latest version of Chromecast’s firmware before it is made broadly available”.

And if you think the early features will be in beta mode then think again, Google has confirmed any firmware updates released through the program will be the full production version.

To update your Chromecast to receive early updates, head to the Google Cast app for iOS or Android, go into the settings of the device you want to update and select Preview Program.

There’s a slight chance you won’t see the Preview Program option available, in which case it means Google isn’t accepting new members, but says to keep checking back regularly to ensure you don’t miss out.

The Preview Program was released last week and since then, no updates have been issued, but with Google’s I/O event happening on October 4th, we could see some new features being added.

Chromecast is a dongle that plugs into an HDMI socket on your TV and lets you stream, or cast, content from a number of compatible audio and video apps. Any content you do cast is streamed via the cloud, so you don’t need to worry about burning through your smartphone or tablet’s battery. Supported apps include Netflix, Now TV, Google Play Movies, Spotify and All 4.