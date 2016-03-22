Vizio's new TV and speaker lineup come with Google Cast and an Android tablet

Vizio is known in the US for making affordable televisions, and it's just launched a new series that not only continues legacy but also packs all the latest tech inside, including built-in support for Google's Chromecast.

The new 2016 P Series starts at $1,000, and they aren’t just 4K TVs but rather HDR 4K TVs that can display bright highlights, inky blacks, and life-like imagery with plenty of detail to make even the dimmest scene standout. They also support both Dolby Vision and HDR10, so you won't have to worry about whether it'll handle one format over the other, and each set comes with a 6-inch Android tablet that wirelessly charges via a stand.

This tablet doubles as a remote, but you also get a standard remote for those who prefer physical buttons. You'll likely want to use the Wi-Fi-enabled tablet however, as it powers the smarts behind the TV and its streaming features, which notably includes Chromecast. Just install any Chromecast-compatible app onto the slate, and then cast its contents to your P Series screen.

This P Series ditched Vizio's smart ecosystem of menus and apps and smarts in favour of sole support of Chromecast and the full-fledged Android tablet remote. Keep in mind the tablet isn't required for streaming video to the TV. You can cast from any Chromecast-compatible app on your Android or iOS device. There's also the Vizio SmartCast app, which is preinstalled on the tablet.

It's a standalone app for Android and iOS that'll let you search for content across several streaming services while also serving up access to your television’s settings. The app will even group soundbars and other home-audio equipment. Alongside this functionality, Vizio revealed that it's working on a few wireless speakers and a wireless home theater system that'll work with Chromecast-enabled apps.

You'll be able to cast music to the speakers and manage the speakers themselves via the SmartCast app. Vizio hasn't revealed too many details about the speakers yet, but they are coming and we should know more by summer. Going back to the P Series for a moment, Vizio said each set features an eight-core processor, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, five HDMI ports, a component-in array, a USB 3.0 port, and a USB 2.0 port.

As for pricing, the $1,000 50-inch model packs a 120Hz refresh rate, while the $1,300 55-inch model offers 240Hz. There's also 65-inch and 75-inch versions of that set for $2,000 and $3,700, respectively.

Also, Google is making a small change to complement Vizio's lineup: it's renaming the Chromecast app. The app will now be called Google Cast.

