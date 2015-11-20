Google Chromecast to add All 4 catch-up at last

The Channel 4 catch-up service All 4 is finally coming to Chromecast, just in time for Christmas.

From Tuesday 24 November the Google Chromecast dongle will be able to offer All 4 content on connected televisions.

Initially the All 4 Chromecast service will be available to stream from Android devices or a Chrome browser on a computer. But don't fret iOS users, the Apple-friendly version of the service will arrive in time for the Christmas holidays in mid-December.

The update comes after Google launched its new Chromecast dongle last month. This is priced at £30 and offers an improved design, faster 5GHz Wi-Fi, an updated app with universal search, plus streams from the likes of Netflix, YouTube, Spotify and more.

The All 4 catch-up service launched in March 2015 as a replacement for 4oD. It is currently available on a host of platforms including Sky, Virgin, BT, YouView, Now TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS3, Samsung TV, of course Chromecast, and more.

Carl Pfeiffer, head of distribution for Channel 4, said: "We know that Chromecast functionality has been a popular request of All 4 users, so we’re delighted to launch this side of Christmas."

Dan Saunders, head of Chromecast, EMEA, at Google said: "Chromecast makes it easy to cast your favourite Channel 4 shows to your TV right from your phone, tablet or computer."

