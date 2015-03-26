Nexus Player now available in the UK, yours for £79

Google's Nexus Player is now available in the UK, bringing all the entertainment of Android to your TV.

The Nexus Player was originally released in the US in November 2014 and has taken its time to cross our shores. The set-top box, built by Asus, was launched alongside the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 and brings Android 5 Lollipop to your TV.

There's been a wave of Android TV announcements in 2015, with a number of TV manufacturers announcing TVs that run on the Android platform. Sony, Philips and Sharp all have Android TVs. The Nexus Player will turn any TV into an Android TV

Nexus Player connects to the internet using 802.11ac Wi-Fi and your TV via HDMI to turn it into a smart TV.

You'll get access to all the normal Google entertainment services, like Play Movies, Play Music and YouTube, as well as supporting a range of Android apps.

It is Google Cast ready, so you can fire up any compatible apps, like Netflix, BBC iPlayer or Now TV, and have that playing on the big screen. It offers all the functions that Chromecast does, but has a completely independent user interface as well.

Nexus Player also brings gaming to your TV, with a compatible Gamepad for control. There are plenty of compatible games, such as Asphalt 8, Modern Combat 4 and Soul Calibur.

It's a bridge between online entertainment you know and love on your Android smartphone, and the TV in your living room. It joins a healthy selection of streaming boxes, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku 3, Now TV, WD TV Play, and more.

The Nexus Player is powered by a 1.8GHz quad-core Intel Atom processor, with PowerVR graphics. It has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

It offers Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity and comes with a Bluetooth remote, offering control without the need to have your phone handy.

The Nexus Player is available from today, costing £79 through Google Store. It also be available at Currys PC World, Amazon, John Lewis and other retailers. The Gamepad, sold separately, is £34.99.