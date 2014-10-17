  1. Home
New Google Chromecast coming but most users won’t notice the difference

|
Even though it is about to enter the video streaming market again with its Nexus Player set-top-box, Google is not abandoning the Chromecast - far from it, there's a new one in-bound.

According to a filing at the Federal Communications Commission, the US organisation that approves wireless technologies for consumer use, a second generation Google Chromecast is in development and is soon to hit the market.

However, those with first generation devices need not worry that their streaming dongles are soon to be obsolete, Google claims that most users won't even be able to tell the difference.

"We’re always working to update Chromecast with the the latest software and hardware components, but we don’t have any new user-facing features planned for this device," said Jacky Hayward of the Chromecast team on Reddit.

READ: Google Chromecast review

Indeed, looking at the FCC filing, the new version of the device - H2G2-2A - won't even add 5GHz Wi-Fi, which is something owners of the original have asked for repeatedly. The lack of dual-band wireless connectivity means that it can sometimes struggle to find a signal on the conventional 2.4GHz band.

Maybe the higher end features are being set aside for the Nexus Player after all.

READ: Which is the best movie streaming box for under £100? Roku Streaming Stick vs Apple TV vs Chromecast and more

