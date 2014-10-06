  Are Google's clip together screens Project Ara for TV?

Imagine combining all the screens in your house, or with your mates' screens, to create a giant display. This is what Google is reportedly working on right now. It could be the future for Project Ara, the modular phone too.

According to The Wall Street Journal this new project is one of the latest for Google X Lab, which is also working on self-driving cars.

The screens of multiple displays will reportedly plug together, like smart Lego, to make small screens into a larger one. This is the same modular way of working that Project Ara utilises.

The exciting part is that the screens will be completely bezel-free so that they can clip together for a screen without any visible join lines.

If these screens are the same ones that can be used on Project Ara smartphones it should mean we can expect totally bezel-free smartphones from Google as soon as January. If not it means we could clip together multiple screens from the home, for movie night say, and have one giant TV.

Google is also working on a modular phone called Project Ara which is due for launch in January. This will be made up of modular parts that can be swapped out, many without even powering down the device.

This will allow people to spend on the parts they deem useful and upgrade partially rather than needing a new phone every time they upgrade. This new screen system could be separate to that at this stage although it's likely the two will overlap at some point.

We doubt the screens will be ready for the launch of Project Ara as, according to WSJ, Google is still dealing with the challenge of getting a single image across the screens. But since we won't hear about the Ara launch until January there is still time to hope.

Apart from creating a large TV there may be other uses Google has in mind for link-up mobile screens, but it looks like we may have to wait a while before we find out what those are.

