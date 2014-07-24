  Google offers 3 free months of All Access in US for Chromecast's first birthday

Google introduced Chromecast one year ago today. So to celebrate, the company has offered a gift to anyone who bought the HDMI streaming dongle over the last year: an All Access subscription for 90 days at no cost.

"Since Chromecast launched, people have hit the cast button more than 400 million times to enjoy their favorite sports, music, premium movies and TV shows. We’ve added hundreds of your favorite apps, including WatchESPN, Pandora, Hulu Plus, HBO GO and PBS Kids; announced new features like mirroring your Android device to the TV and expanded to 30,000 stores across 20 countries," explained Google in a blog post published on 24 July.

And now, Google wants to let anyone with a Chromecast (who doesn't already have an All Access subscription) join Google Play Music's All Access music streaming service. Think of this deal as an extended trial however, as the company already lets people try All Access for 30 days at no cost. All Access normally costs $9.99 per month, and it provides on-demand streaming of any song in the Google Play Music library and the ability to create custom radio stations.

All Access debuted only a few months before Chromecast, so it makes since that Google would offer the deal on Chromecast's first birthday. Plus, you can always cast your music in All Access to the big screen via Chromecast. Keep in mind Google's new offers is limited to those in the US, and it ends on 30 September.

If you already own a Chromecast, go to chromecast.com/offers to redeem your free All Access subscription.