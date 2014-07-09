  Google Chromecast update finally lets you mirror your Android device's screen to a TV

Google has announced it will update the Chromecast app with a much-requested feature: Android mirroring.

No longer will you need to rely on third-party apps for mirroring an Android device's screen to your TV. Although you could have always used Chromecast to mirror your desktop's screen to the TV, the same support for Android handsets has been lacking ever since Google's HDMI dongle debuted last year.

There were popular workarounds with apps like AllCast and LocalCast, but both Chromecast and Android devotees still desired the streaming feature as a standard option. Starting today however, Google has finally made Android mirroring a standard option for most popular handsets.

You can now mirror your Android phone or tablet to the TV, meaning you can stream whatever is on your mobile screen to the big screen, such as apps or photos, simply by selecting Cast Screen from the navigation drawer in the Chromecast app. You'll also need to select your Chromecast device.

READ: Google Chromecast tips

Nexus device owners will also notice the new feature under their Quick Settings menu. Keep in mind this new functionality is still in beta, so things aren't perfect just yet. Google said it would still roll out the ability to mirror to Android handsets from Samsung, HTC, LG, and others "over the next few days".

Google's Chromecast for Android app on the Google Play Store is expected to update to version 1.7, at some point today, adding the support.