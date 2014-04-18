Buy a Chromecast in the UK and get £4.99 free Google Play credit

Google is offering customers who buy its content streaming dongle almost five pounds worth of credit on Google Play to spend on their favourite movies, games or music, and what's more, those who have bought a Chromecast in the country since its release in March are also eligible for the offer so they don't miss out either.

The deal, which is listed on the Chromecast page on Google Play in the UK states that if you buy Chromecast, which costs £35, you get £4.99 credit towards a movie rental. However, on closer inspection, the Google credit can be used for anything on Google's online store, including music and apps too for you to enjoy on your phone.

READ: Google Chromecast review

But you'll have to hurry, Chromecast owners old and new only have until the 16 July 2014 to redeem the offer at chromecast.com/offers. You'll need to agree to share your Chromecast's device, but then you will be able to see any other offers available to you.

The UK Google Chromecast currently allows for streaming of BBC iPlayer, Netflix, YouTube, BT Sport, and Google Play Movies and Music, all controlled through an Android device, iPhone or iPad. You can also stream web content through Google's own Chrome browser on a PC or Mac.