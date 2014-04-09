  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Google TV news

Chromecast's code reveals home screen weather forecasts and photos are in the works

|
  Chromecast's code reveals home screen weather forecasts and photos are in the works

Google's Chromecast dongle might soon become more feature rich.

A Reddit users has combed through Chromecast codes and discovered some features possibly in the works. In the HTML code, the user found mentions of a weather forecast function for the home screen. If officially launched, you could see current weather and the day's forecasts based on location via the Chromecast's home screen on your television. The code also revealed links to weather icons, as seen below.

chromecast s code reveals home screen weather forecasts and photos are in the works image 2

In the Javascript code, the same Reddit user found that Google is also testing new home screen topics for Chromecast such as personal photos. That means you'd be able to set your own photo as a wallpaper, among other things. We've contacted Google for a comment on these yet-to-be-announced features, and we'll update when more information becomes available.

READ:Google Chromecast review

Google first released Chromecast in 2013, allowing users to stream songs, movies, pictures, and other content from apps on a mobile device or desktop browser to their big screen. The HDMI dongle works with Android and iOS devices, as well as Chrome for Mac and Windows.

Although it is a year old, Google's streaming device recently launched in the UK for £30.

PopularIn TV
  1. BBC iPlayer to stream all BBC World Cup 2018 matches in 4K HDR
  2. What is Hybrid Log Gamma and why should you care?
  3. How to watch the Champions League finals for free
  4. Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q
  5. James Bond 25 release date confirmed, Danny Boyle to direct
  1. Boba Fett Star Wars film in production, Logan director on board
  2. Nvidia Shield TV experience upgrade 7.0 rolls out, adds new customisable homepage and more
  3. Do VPNs work with Netflix?
  4. French Open tennis to be shown in 4K on Sky Q and Virgin TV
  5. LG OLED C8 review: Simply stunning
Comments